Naspers and Prosus chief financial director retires after 29 years

NASPERS and Prosus said in a statement Basil Sgourdos would retire as group financial officer and financial director of both companies on November 30 this year after 29 years of “exemplary leadership and service”. Sgourdos has had a broad and varied career at Naspers and Prosus, having joined the company in 1994, initially as the finance manager of the South African operations division in MultiChoice before taking on a number of other global leadership positions within the group.

He was appointed group chief financial director of Naspers in July 2014 and of Prosus since its listing in 2019. “While Basil will remain active in his role for another few months, I would like to take this opportunity to recognise and thank Basil for his dedicated service to the company over the last 29 years,” Naspers and Prosus chairperson Koos Bekker said. “During this time, Basil has contributed to the establishment of the group as a leading global e-commerce company, creating significant value for shareholders. The boards sincerely thank Basil for his committed leadership and superb contribution”.