National Consumer Commission’s e-Service portal is live

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said in a statement yesterday that South African consumers could now file their complaints online using the e-Service portal. The NCC is rolling out its first phase of the digitised complaint handling process. The https://eservice.thencc.org.za portal is live and is replacing the manual complaint form.

The Acting National Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, said consumers often complained about the manual process when they file complaints with the NCC. As South Africans are now accustomed to online transactions, “we want to make it easier and more convenient for them to file complaints from the comfort of their homes or on the spot. The portal also makes it easy and possible for consumers to log in and view the status of their complaints without contacting the NCC”, she said. Consumer registration is verified through the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) and consumers were urged to use correct names and ID numbers as they appear in their ID books.

To create a profile online you need an ID/passport number, email address and mobile number. Go to www.thencc.org.za/complaints or select the e-Service & OORs tab on the home page and the page will take you to the e-services portal where you will be asked to create a profile. Your ID or passport number will be verified with the Department of Home Affairs and once your profile is verified and approved, you will receive confirmation with your login details via email

Only then can you log into your profile, change your password, and file a complaint. You can lodge as many complaints using the same login details as you would like. Mabuza said consumers who did not have access to the internet or email addresses could phone a contact centre for assistance, which was 012 428 7000. “Our agents will create a profile on behalf of the consumer and file the complaint,” she said.