Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. File Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

CAPE TOWN – The National Treasury on Thursday invited all South Africans to submit their Tips for Tito ahead of the Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, tabling the 2019 Budget on February 20. "There is, as usual, a balance that must be struck to give attention to competing priorities. It is in this context that Minister Mboweni invites South Africans to share their views about economic conditions and other issues they would like the government to highlight in the Budget on the 20 February 2019," The Treasury said in a statement.

Treasury said tips would be appreciated on how South Africans could achieve faster and more equitable growth and measures the government could take to support this agenda.

South Africans can send their contributions via the website www.treasury.gov.za on the home page under the heading Budget Tips or via Twitter using the handle @TreasuryRSA with the hashtag #TipsForMinFin and #RSABudget2019.

African News Agency (ANA)