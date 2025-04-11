Nature, Environment and Wildlife Filmmakers Congress: a resounding success in Durban

Pragna Parsotam-Kok an Executive Director at NEWF and National Geographic Explorer said that NEWF Congress 2025 exceeded our expectations, the level of engagement, sharing of knowledge from our global community and spirit of ubuntu made this year a success. “It was with great excitement that we brought back the NEWF Live Pitch, where African filmmakers pitched live to receive a development and production grant - this year five (5) filmmakers from across Africa and one (1) special mention were announced at the closing night awards, celebrating the Next Chapter and Takalani Mulaudzi grant recipients.”

Parsotam-Kok added that the event’s opening ceremony, and a blessing by renowned South African storyteller Gcina Mhlope, set the stage for an inspiring gathering of thought leaders, conservationists, and filmmakers—all committed to ensuring Africa’s nature and wildlife stories are told by Africans, from an African perspective.

Parsotam-Kok said that congress is our signature, annual event and it’s the culmination of year-round efforts driven by NEWF, to make high level wildlife filmmaking and conservation storytelling more accessible to African talent. “Through our Africa Refocused program, in partnership with the National Geographic Society, our work is giving rise to a growing collective of passionate individuals, each dedicated to empowering themselves to make an impact.”