Navigating market uncertainty: A strategic game of chess

The global economic landscape is increasingly resembling a complex game of chess, characterised by uncertainty, dynamic moves, and potentially profound consequences. Investors must maintain a clear perspective and anticipate a fluid environment. Recent developments, including the introduction of unprecedented and far-reaching US tariffs alongside South Africa’s domestic challenges, have significantly heightened market volatility. Positive catalysts, whether from South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) or the US administration, now appear less likely in the immediate future.

A Disruptive Gambit: The Impact of US Tariffs

The Trump administration's recent dramatic escalation of trade policies, imposing substantial tariffs on all US trading partners, marks a profound disruption to the global trading system. These tariffs, ranging from a minimum of 10% to as high as 50%, are expected to trigger a significant global supply-side shock, leading to increased consumer prices within the US. Economists now see a higher probability of a US recession coupled with increased inflation.

Analysis from our Partnership Asset Manager Capital Group, investment manager of the PPS Global Equity Fund, suggests that the scale and nature of these tariffs indicate that forthcoming negotiations will be complex and potentially signify a fundamental shift away from the open world trade system. They highlight the uncertainty surrounding the reactions of other nations and the historical difficulty in reversing tariffs once implemented. This policy shift is anticipated to lead to greater market volatility and a higher risk of economic policy errors.

Further insights from 36ONE Asset Management, investment manager of the PPS Managed fund, underscore the severity of the US tariff announcement, describing it as exceeding most pessimistic expectations. Their analysis points to the simplistic and indiscriminate nature of the tariff calculation, which doesn't differentiate between allies and adversaries. 36ONE believes these tariffs are unlikely to be easily reversed and will likely persist until significant economic damage compels a reconsideration by the US administration. This raises concerns about an increased risk of a global economic slowdown.