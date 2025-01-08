NCC investigates FlySafair overbooking allegations

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched an investigation into FlySafair's allegedly overbooking or overselling practices, following concerns raised in the media, including social media platforms, about these practices. “On this basis, the NCC has initiated an investigation into the conduct of overbooking and/or overselling by FlySafair to assess and review compliance with provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008,” the NCC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The controversy started when a customer, Thato Nsala, expressed frustration on the X social media platform after arriving at the airport, only to be told that there were no seats available despite having booked a flight. “We showed up at the airport, and FlySafair said we didn’t have seats for the same flight we paid for. If you have 200 seats, why take payments for 300 passengers?” Nsala said. FlySafair (@FlySafair) responded on X to Nsala on January 5: “...we do overbook flights to ensure we keep our tickets as affordable as possible for our passengers. We do see how inconvenient this can be and therefore offer compensation for passengers that were not able to take the flight they’ve booked. -BC”