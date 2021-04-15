NCR, Credit Ombud sign MoU for better team work

JOHANNESBURG - THE NATIONAL Credit Regulator (NCR) and the Credit Ombud said yesterday they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate co-operation and collaboration within the ambit of the National Credit Act (NCA) and investigate disputes involving non-bank credit providers, credit bureaux and consumers.

The NCR is responsible for regulating credit providers and is tasked with: carrying out education and research; proposing policies to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition; registering industry participants; investigating disputes; and enforcing the NCA.

The Credit Ombud is a voluntary, non-statutory body that has jurisdiction in terms of the NCA. It resolves disputes between the non-bank credit industry and consumers.

The MoU will see the NCR and the Credit Ombud work together in several areas. The main elements of the MoU include:

As an alternative to the NCR investigating disputes involving subscribing members of the Credit Ombud, the NCR shall refer non-bank credit agreement and credit information matters to the Credit Ombud.