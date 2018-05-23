



The building has a Four Star Green Star rating and its commercial and retail spaces create the ideal balance of a work and play lifestyle.





36 000m2 will be dedicated for commercial uses and 4000m2 of the space will be used for retail. There will also be a 3500m2 open public piazza.





Companies like Nedbank, Spar, IBV International Vaults and Mozambican Restaurant are confirmed tenants of the building. The Park Square will also be home to health and wellness facilities, restaurants and coffee bars.





Businesses should use the Park Square as the base of their businesses because the location provides easy access to public transport and private vehicles can use the underground parking or the street parking.





The Finance Divisional Executive for Nedbank, Ken Reynolds, said that the projects like Park Square are completely turning the urban planning pattern around.





Reynolds added that the spaces at Park Square will encourage people to think outside of the boardroom and take time to unplug and connect with one another.





Nedport Developments (Pty) Ltd, a subsidiary of Nedbank Ltd are the developers of Park Square.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

