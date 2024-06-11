Nedbank CIB inks R1bn funding facility for IDC

The funding is aimed at supporting the IDC’s mandate to promote industrial capacity, foster an inclusive economy and maximise development impact across various sectors.

“The funding that Nedbank provided will support the IDC’s ability to secure necessary capital from debt capital markets, development finance institutions and commercial banks. This collaboration underscores Nedbank’s continued support of the IDC’s initiatives, ensuring that the funding is used to create and sustain jobs, stimulate industrialisation, and contribute positively to both South African and broader African markets,” Nedbank CIB said in a statement.

Kerrbyn Ramballie, the principal of public sector, construction, and technology, media and telecommunications finance at Nedbank CIB, highlighted the importance of this facility: “We are proud to extend our long-standing relationship with the IDC through this term funding.

“Our partnership is testament to Nedbank’s commitment to fostering economic growth and development in South Africa and beyond. By supporting the IDC, we are not only facilitating financial stability, but also enabling critical developmental projects that drive regional integration and economic empowerment.”