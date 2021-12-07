Nedlac in support of restricting access to public and work spaces for unvaccinated people

THE National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) announced that it is in support of restricting public gatherings to vaccinated persons, with businesses only allowing entry to people who are vaccinated into their premises. Nedlac executive director Lisa Seftel revealed this at the council's 26th annual national summit on Tuesday. Seftel said spaces where a lot of people congregate have the potential to be super-spreaders of Covid-19 and that people who have not been vaccinated should have limited access to certain areas.

“The most important measures that all social partners agree on is that ramping up vaccinations, including through positive and negative incentives, is critical, as well as the ongoing promotions of pharmaceutical interventions,” she said. Seftel said she was behind the campaign to enforce mandatory vaccine policies in workplaces across the country for the safety of workers. “The social partners have agreed, that is organised business, labour and community, that to promote vaccination and protect the country from lockdown workplaces should require employees to be vaccinated to enable occupational health and safety and that access should be restricted to certain venues and gatherings only to vaccinated persons.”