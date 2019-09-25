The Banking Association South Africa (Basa) said it was taking the necessary precautions to minimise disruption and inconvenience customers ahead of the proposed protest action. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has condemned Business Unity South Africa (Busa) for electing to interdict the looming banks' strike called by the South African Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo). The strike is scheduled to start on September 27 and is part of the build-up towards the National strike called by the Confederation of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on the October 7.

Nehawu said in a statement on Wednesday that it stood in solidarity with Sasbo and supported its efforts of highlighting the evil tactics of the capitalist system of using retrenchments in order to rake in more profits.

“We encourage our members to attend the court hearing on this matter today at the Gauteng High Court. The decision by Busa proves beyond a reasonable doubt that they do not care about workers’ jobs instead they are preoccupied with accumulating more dividends,” reads the Nehawu statement.

Nehawu called on all its members, workers and society at large to join hands in fighting the jobs bloodbath taking place in all sectors of the economy including the public sector. “Currently, the real unemployment rate is 38 percent, with close to 10 million people struggling to get jobs. A concerted effort is required to gallantly fight against unemployment and job losses.”

The Banking Association South Africa (Basa) said it was taking the necessary precautions to minimise disruption and inconvenience customers ahead of the proposed protest action.

“Banks will be operating as usual on the day. However, in case of any unavoidable disruptions at branches, bank customers should as far as possible make use of digital banking services. Banks will be carefully monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of their customers and staff,” said Basa in a statement.

South Africa’s benchmark FTSE/JSE Africa all share index took a knock for the second day to its lowest levels in two weeks, as banks and miners retreat, according to Bloomberg data.

