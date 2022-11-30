Nersa shocks as it delays Eskom tariff decision

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) yesterday surprised industry players with its decision to postpone the announcement of its decision on Eskom’s tariff increase application and took the matter off the meeting agenda.

Nersa was scheduled to decide on Eskom’s multi-year tariff increases for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years yesterday but blamed “gremlins that slipped into its calculations” for the postponement of its judgement until the end of December.

A member of Nersa’s electricity subcommittee, Nhlanhla Gumede, submitted at the beginning of the meeting that the three items regarding Eskom’s multi-year price determination revenue application be withdrawn and requested that they would be brought back for a decision before the end of December.

Yesterday the DA lambasted Nersa’s decision to postpone the announcement of its decision on Eskom’s tariff increase application, saying it had “spawned credible speculation that it was a political decision taken by the regulator’s commissioners to ‘shield’ the ANC from public outrage, from what was expected to be a significant increase in the price of electricity“.