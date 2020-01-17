This is amidst speculation that the state-owned airline is facing imminent liquidation in the absence of the promised Treasury funding to keep its operations going.
Airlink will operate under its own “4Z” flight code on services operated as from June 11. Currently Airlink uses SAA’s code “SA8”, but it will change to “4Z” in June.
Rodger Foster, a chief executive and managing director at Airlink, said: “While we intend working with SAA’s business rescue practitioners to find a solution that enables SAA to continue playing its important role in the Southern African market, we have a responsibility to take action to preserve Airlink’s viability as a financially-robust, independent and privately-owned airline.
“However, should SAA’s circumstance worsen, then Airlink will activate the transition sooner, immediately, if necessary.”