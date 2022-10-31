New board for SA Tourism with Maphazi at the helm

Khumalo said the new board would advance the recovery of the tourism sector and impact positively on the ideals of the National Development Plan, including, job creation, advancement of small business, and market access for women and youth in tourism.

Sisulu said, “The tourism sector recovery is well under way, and we are excited at the appointment of this new board which comprises highly skilled individuals from various sectors. Our industry is critical to the South African economy, as it contributes richly to the gross domestic product (GDP) and to the lives of the people of our country.”

The new board’s appointment comes as the travel and tourism industry is progressively showing signs of recovery, with the total number of passenger departures increasing by more than 55% after the devastating two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.