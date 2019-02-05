Camelot Retirement Village is the newest retirement opportunity to launch within KZN’s popular and vibrant Hillcrest area. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Camelot Retirement Village is the newest retirement opportunity to launch within KZN’s popular and vibrant Hillcrest area. Situated within one of the longest standing estates, Camelot Retirement Village will form part of Camelot Estate, offering 44 apartments in Phase 1, with 1, 1.5, 2 and 3-bedrooms. From R1,8 million, retirees will have access to more than just standard facilities; Camelot Retirement Village has been devised to offer support and onsite care for residents.

"Camelot Estate is the perfect location for a luxury retirement village; it’s tranquil, picturesque, safe and prides itself on its close-knit community. Our goal is to create a boutique retirement offering where retirees have access to multigenerational living, first-rate healthcare on their doorstep, a myriad of facilities, as well as superior homes with exquisite views," said Wicus Jacobs, Director of Camelot Retirement Village Pty Ltd.

“When the opportunity to develop within Camelot Estate presented itself, our research showed that more than 50% of the long-standing owners within Camelot Estate are over 65 years old, while 72% of the new owners are within the 50-year age range; therefore, making it the ideal location for a retirement estate. The captivating, tranquil lifestyle and close-knit community make it an ideal home for a mature market and families of all ages,” further explains Jacobs.

Residents will enjoy the scenic lush green hills, the abundant birdlife, open waters, weeping willow trees, rolling fairways, castle-like buildings and Tudor-style homes Camelot Estate has become distinctly known for. The boutique retirement village architecture will be heavily influenced by the existing tudor-style aesthetics and Phase 1 will incorporate the castle-like façade.

This boutique retirement village will have direct access to an onsite Care Centre, which will be run by Tafta Premium Care who bring over 60 years’ experience in specialised care. The Care Centre will be built within the first phase and will provide residents with onsite nurses and a sessional doctor, regular blood sugar levels, cholesterol and blood pressure tests, wellness management, frail care and a clinic for basic monitoring.

“The Tafta Premium Care package has been created as a luxury healthcare solution that ensures their independence, exceptional quality of life is maintained, and their healthcare needs are monitored with a multi-disciplinary team, such as audiologist, physiotherapist, social worker and a medical doctor. Tafta Premium Care is targeted for those who are still independent seeking regular support on a daily basis that will ensure residents maintain and nurture their physical and mental well-being,” explains Femada Shamam, the Chief Executive of Tafta.

Residents will have a swimming pool near the Care Centre and access to existing facilities within the estate, from a non-high-tech bowling green with communal seating, tennis court, a 3km nature trail, to the 18-hole golf course.

Camelot Retirement Village will not only provide a luxury, first-class lifestyle for retirees, it offers incredible security. From having 24-hour guards, biometric access as well as fencing around the entire estate, to the security of having an onsite care centre and neighbours close by.

“With the growing demand for exceptional retirement living, Camelot Retirement Village fills the void with affordable, secure, luxury living. From a prized location, picturesque setting and first-world facilities on retirees doorsteps; we have already seen a lot of interest in this product offering,” closes Jacobs.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE