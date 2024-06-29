New dawn in SA politics: GNU must target structural reforms

Khutso Desry Lesele In a week that has been nothing short of historic, South Africa has seen the birth of what is being hailed as a Government of National Unity (GNU).

The political landscape has been abuzz with the appointment of new custodians for the National Assembly, including a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker. In a move that has been widely applauded, South Africa’s helm remains steady with the reappointment of President Cyril Ramaphosa. As the nation holds its breath for the appointment of a new Cabinet, questions are being raised: Will the formation of this GNU lead to breakthroughs or casualties in the pipeline of structural reforms? The spotlight is now firmly on the newly appointed Speaker, Thokozile Didiza, the former Minister of Agriculture, who has now been entrusted with the daunting task as the Speaker of the National Assembly of the GNU.

This shift in roles raises intriguing questions about the future of agricultural structural reforms that were already set in motion under her stewardship. Will the incoming minister pick up the baton and continue the race, or are we about to witness a casualty of political power? This question arises in all Cabinet positions. While the country waits in anticipation of the upcoming Cabinet appointments, the burning question is: Will we witness the appointment of an even larger Cabinet, or a leaner, fit-for-purpose Cabinet that will put the people of South Africa first? The implications of this decisions are far-reaching. A larger Cabinet, while potentially offering a broader range of expertise, would undoubtedly be more costly due to the resources allocated to each department and also leading to a broader bureaucracy.

My views are that a leaner, fit-for-purpose Cabinet could offer significant benefits. It could enhance agility, enabling faster decision-making and policy implementation. It could foster a spirit of collegiality and co-operation, and improve accountability, leading to better service delivery and addressing the socio-economic challenges facing South Africa. Moreover, a smaller, fit-for-purpose Cabinet can help address the skills and leadership shortage within the Cabinet, as it allows for a more careful selection of ministers with the necessary expertise and leadership qualities. The president is presented with a golden opportunity to use the GNU as a platform to address the glaring skills and lack of leadership, lack of policy implementation and service delivery within the Cabinet.

Now is the time to tackle the age issue within the Cabinet, infuse the Cabinet with fresh and youthful energy. However, the ideological differences between the seasoned Cabinet ministers and the new, younger ministers present an intriguing power play. The question remains: Are the two parties, ANC and DA, willing to set aside their different ideologies for the greater good of the nation? The future of our nation hangs in the balance of power which can lead either to a breakthrough or casualties in pipeline structural reforms. Khutso Desry Lesele CA(SA) writing in his personal capacity.