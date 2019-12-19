International Housing Solutions, the developer behind the exceptional and successful Ballito Groves, has officially launched their latest development; Mason. Photo: File

DURBAN - International Housing Solutions, the developer behind the exceptional and successful Ballito Groves, has officially launched their latest development; Mason. 

Situated in the vibrant, up-and-coming Arbour Town, set within the Amanzimtoti area; Mason is an EDGE certified estate, offering pet-friendly 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartments from R760 000 and 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartments from R890 000. 

"The Amanzimtoti property market is an untapped prospect and is not only a popular holiday destination, it’s increasingly become a first choice for families to reside. The Amanzimtoti area has seen steady growth with a strong influx of younger adults and families. We have strategically positioned Mason in Arbour Town, which we believe is an up-and-coming section of the Amanzimtoti area, attributed to affordability in the property market, close-knit community, quality schools and the growth of industry and retail," said Graeme Kusano, International Housing Solutions representative.

Recent studies completed by Rainmaker Marketing, Africa’s leading property marketing organisation, has shown that Arbour Town, situated within the greater Amanzimtoti area, has seen the biggest population increase with a 446 percent growth alone within the last 9 years. Comparatively, this node is attracting approximately 10 percent more younger buyers than the sought-after region Ballito, and an equal amount to Umhlanga.

Additionally, the development of the Galleria Mall and Arbour Town Retail Centre, existing leading Blue-chip companies like Toyota, and the prospect of a future KZN automotive supplier park; who are all situated a few kilometres away from Arbour Town, have played a significant role in the growth of this region. 

"It is evident that Amanzimtoti provides an affordable property market with businesses and family-focused amenities on its doorstep. Understanding the market’s needs, Mason has been tactically designed around the modern lifestyle and increase of urbanisation. Mason is a green-rated estate providing solar powered geysers, smart meters and energy saving light fittings and sensors to name a few, which will save homeowners at least 20 percent on utility bills. Each apartment boasts an open-plan layout with state-of-the-art fixtures and superior finishes. Our intention is to make a sustainable, secure and convenient lifestyle for all residents," said Beowulf from Crowie Developments. 

Mason has officially launched to the public and is an impetus estate within the Arbour Town area set to establish a new standard of modern living for young adults and families. 
 
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE