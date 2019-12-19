International Housing Solutions, the developer behind the exceptional and successful Ballito Groves, has officially launched their latest development; Mason. Photo: File

DURBAN - International Housing Solutions, the developer behind the exceptional and successful Ballito Groves, has officially launched their latest development; Mason. Situated in the vibrant, up-and-coming Arbour Town, set within the Amanzimtoti area; Mason is an EDGE certified estate, offering pet-friendly 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartments from R760 000 and 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartments from R890 000.

"The Amanzimtoti property market is an untapped prospect and is not only a popular holiday destination, it’s increasingly become a first choice for families to reside. The Amanzimtoti area has seen steady growth with a strong influx of younger adults and families. We have strategically positioned Mason in Arbour Town, which we believe is an up-and-coming section of the Amanzimtoti area, attributed to affordability in the property market, close-knit community, quality schools and the growth of industry and retail," said Graeme Kusano, International Housing Solutions representative.

Recent studies completed by Rainmaker Marketing, Africa’s leading property marketing organisation, has shown that Arbour Town, situated within the greater Amanzimtoti area, has seen the biggest population increase with a 446 percent growth alone within the last 9 years. Comparatively, this node is attracting approximately 10 percent more younger buyers than the sought-after region Ballito, and an equal amount to Umhlanga.

Additionally, the development of the Galleria Mall and Arbour Town Retail Centre, existing leading Blue-chip companies like Toyota, and the prospect of a future KZN automotive supplier park; who are all situated a few kilometres away from Arbour Town, have played a significant role in the growth of this region.