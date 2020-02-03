CAPE TOWN - The mining industry will receive a major boost after the government agreed to start an energy generating company outside of Eskom as the state owned company’s operational problems threatened the economy.
Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe told the 2020 Investing In African Mining Indaba held in Cape today that the government aimed to address structural problems at Eskom.
Mantashe received a round of applause when he informed delegates of plans to start an electricity company and also allow mining companies to generate their own energy.