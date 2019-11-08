New ideal investment opportunity for South Africans wanting to live in Mauritius – Seeff









The new upscale water village of Cap Marina - only 50 metres from the beach and ideal investment opportunity for the South African market. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - The new upscale water village of Cap Marina - only 50 metres from the beach and an ideal investment opportunity for the South African market. Severine Dalais-Pietersen, Administrative and Marketing Executive at Seeff Mauritius, said that Cap Malheureux offers the ideal spot for this new prestigious development. "Within an area of more than 22 hectares, Cap Marina will be steeped in nature and covered with many plants that will give a tropical and holiday atmosphere to the resort. The project will offer a variety of properties to Mauritians and foreigners alike and will boast exquisite, ultra-modern architecture," said Dalais-Pietersen. This far reaching project revolutionises the real estate market in Mauritius by combining high end residential living with the natural environment. Furthermore Cap Marina focuses on sustainability by developing eco-friendly building techniques, energy-efficient installations and equipment. Over and above the many green features, a freshwater canal also runs for two kilometres through the village and residents can use this canal to cruise through the village from one place to another in kayaks.

Dalais-Pietersen said that Cap Marina will offer a variety of properties that will range in price between R3 million for a one bedroom apartment up to R73 million for a five bedroom villa of 858m2.

Dalais-Pietersen said, "Luxurious properties with a choice of different designs and sizes are available and these properties, offered at attractive prices, present the ideal residential property for customers of all ages and from all walks of life, from senior citizens looking for the ideal retirement home to young couples in search of their first home".

Cap Marina will consist of the following:

Harmony Villas: This senior village offers free standing ground floor villas with a cosy and relaxed atmosphere. The village is close to the shopping area where a pharmacy is situated as well as 24/7 medical assistance. Each villa is issued with an emergency button to a medical doctor’s consulting room and prices start as from R4.7 million.

La Terrasse Residence: Offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private terrace and residents also have access to a private pool, gym and spa area. Prices start as from R3 million.

Bayview Estate: These stylish and elegant two and three-bedroom townhouses come with an outdoor plunge pool and one townhouse even has a Jacuzzi at the top. Prices start from R4.5 million.

Les Villas du Parc: This development offers a variety of prestigious villas (from two to four bedrooms) within a fully secured environment focusing on green areas, swimming pools and private gardens. Prices start from R7.9 million.

Marina Villas: Offers an impeccable standard of luxury and elegance, creativity and innovation. All villas border the canal and have direct access to a large terrace and exterior area. Prices start from R12 million.

According to Dalais-Pietersen, permanent resident permits are granted to foreigners when they acquire property of approximately R7.4 million and up, while retirement permanent residence permits are granted to buyers (50 years and older) for acquisitions in the Senior Residence section of Harmony Villas.

"There is also the option for owners to go into a Rental Pool Management system which will be managed by a specialist of holiday rentals in Mauritius," concluded Dalais-Pietersen.

Mauritius is an attractive destination for SA property investors

Mauritius is proving irresistible as a destination of choice for South African property investors.

South Africans are doing business with Mauritius, making it an ideal location to springboard activity elsewhere on the continent, while tax rates for business and individuals are very attractive, at only 15 percent.

Richard Haller the director for Pam Golding Properties Mauritius said, "Mauritius has certainly come to the fore, offering strong offshore investment opportunities in hard currency, as well as a secure lifestyle, within a burgeoning economy with a stable government, world-class international schools and a growing tourism market.

According to Haller, the bulk of their enquiries are from South Africans and also French buyers, including French expatriates living in Africa.

