Durban - 1 On Albert, a micro-living development has officially broken ground in Woodstock, Cape Town and is expected to be completed by December 2020. The development will have 133 apartment and are available in various sizes. The studios are 21 square metre studios and cost of R985 200 while the 75 square metre two-bedroom units cost of up to R2,650 million. There are one-bedroom units available too that have an R1.633 million starting price.

The prices of the apartments include VAT and there is no transfer duty.

All the apartments have feature finishes like SMEG appliances, flat-screen smart TV's and uncapped fibre internet.

"1 On Albert will also feature communal recreational spaces, shops, a food court, laundromat, heated swimming pool and more - all part of a new conceptual design in living known as integrated living solutions which incorporates all the elements needed for inner-city living without actually having to leave the building," said Byron Kruger, sales agent for Dogon Group properties, who are marketing the development in association with AJ Holdings and Power Group.

According to Dogon Group properties, the target market for the new micro-apartments are investors and first-time buyers. The property group said that although the property market is down there is always a demand for real estate in Cape Town.

"Woodstock is undergoing an urban renewal with many exciting new buildings, as well as new businesses moving into the area, making it a hip and happening neighbourhood that is filled with plenty of interesting places and people," said Kruger.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE