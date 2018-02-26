Nhlanhla Nene.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was returned to the position in a cabinet reshuffle announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, which added new faces and removed some ministers allied to former president Jacob Zuma.

“In making these changes, I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation,” Ramaphosa said in his brief speech.

Ramaphosa announced Nhlanhla Nene will be taking over the post as the new Finance Minister of South Africa, replacing Malusi Gigaba.


Malusi Gigaba is now the minister of Home Affairs.

Nhlanhla Nene served as Finance Minister between 2014 to 2015 and was subsequently axed by former president Jacob Zuma in favor of MP David van Rooyen.


Nene held various titles, including Co-Chairperson on the Portfolio Committee on Finance from 2005-2008 and Director of the 2010 Fifa World Cup Local Organising Committee.

Other changes include:

Police Minister: Bheki Cele

Communications Minister: Nomvula Mokonyane

Energy Minister: Jeff Radebe

Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor

Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo

International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu

Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe

Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan

Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo

Public Works: Thulas Nxesi

Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

Social Development: Susan Shabangu

Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa

State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The Presidency: Women: Bathabile Dlamini

Tourism: Derek Hanekom

Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande

Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti

New Deputy Ministers appointed:

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi

Communications: Pinky Kekana

Finance: Mondli Gungubele

Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majeke

Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale

The new Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be sworn in in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa has been under pressure to appoint a deputy president and to make changes to the Cabinet he inherited from former president Jacob Zuma.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE / REUTERS