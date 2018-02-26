JOHANNESBURG - Former South African finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was returned to the position in a cabinet reshuffle announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, which added new faces and removed some ministers allied to former president Jacob Zuma.
“In making these changes, I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation,” Ramaphosa said in his brief speech.
Ramaphosa announced Nhlanhla Nene will be taking over the post as the new Finance Minister of South Africa, replacing Malusi Gigaba.
Malusi Gigaba is now the minister of Home Affairs.
Nhlanhla Nene served as Finance Minister between 2014 to 2015 and was subsequently axed by former president Jacob Zuma in favor of MP David van Rooyen.
Nene held various titles, including Co-Chairperson on the Portfolio Committee on Finance from 2005-2008 and Director of the 2010 Fifa World Cup Local Organising Committee.
Other changes include:
Police Minister: Bheki Cele
Communications Minister: Nomvula Mokonyane
Energy Minister: Jeff Radebe
Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor
Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo
International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu
Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe
Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan
Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo
Public Works: Thulas Nxesi
Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane
Social Development: Susan Shabangu
Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa
State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
The Presidency: Women: Bathabile Dlamini
Tourism: Derek Hanekom
Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande
Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti
New Deputy Ministers appointed:
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi
Communications: Pinky Kekana
Finance: Mondli Gungubele
Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majeke
Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale
The new Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be sworn in in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa has been under pressure to appoint a deputy president and to make changes to the Cabinet he inherited from former president Jacob Zuma.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE / REUTERS