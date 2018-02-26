JOHANNESBURG - Former South African finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was returned to the position in a cabinet reshuffle announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, which added new faces and removed some ministers allied to former president Jacob Zuma.





“In making these changes, I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation,” Ramaphosa said in his brief speech.





Ramaphosa announced Nhlanhla Nene will be taking over the post as the new Finance Minister of South Africa, replacing Malusi Gigaba.









Malusi Gigaba is now the minister of Home Affairs.





Nhlanhla Nene served as Finance Minister between 2014 to 2015 and was subsequently axed by former president Jacob Zuma in favor of MP David van Rooyen.









Nene held various titles, including Co-Chairperson on the Portfolio Committee on Finance from 2005-2008 and Director of the 2010 Fifa World Cup Local Organising Committee.





Other changes include:





Police Minister: Bheki Cele





Communications Minister: Nomvula Mokonyane





Energy Minister: Jeff Radebe





Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor





Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo





International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu





Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe





Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan





Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo





Public Works: Thulas Nxesi





Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane





Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane





Social Development: Susan Shabangu





Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa





State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba





The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma





The Presidency: Women: Bathabile Dlamini





Tourism: Derek Hanekom





Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande





Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti





New Deputy Ministers appointed:





Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi





Communications: Pinky Kekana





Finance: Mondli Gungubele





Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majeke





Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale





The new Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be sworn in in Cape Town on Tuesday.





Ramaphosa has been under pressure to appoint a deputy president and to make changes to the Cabinet he inherited from former president Jacob Zuma.



