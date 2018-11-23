Trade and Industry minister Rob Davies and Komatsu CEO Tetsuji Ohashi at official opening of Komatsu plant in Germiston. PHOTO: Supplied by department of trade and industry (dti)

JOHANNESBURG - Trade and industry Rob Davies has officially opened the new R985 million Komatsu campus in Germiston, in what his departent said was one of the first realisations of investment commitments announced at a conference convened by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month. "The new Komatsu campus is one of the largest single owner industrial complexes in South Africa," the trade and industry department said.

The 300,000 square metre facility incorporates the head office of Japanese firm Komatsu as well as its parts distribution centre, equipment workshop and technical training centre.

Davis said the investment demonstrated Komatsu's confidence in the future of South African manufacturing sector.

“With 2,500 employees in the southern region, we are pleased that Komatsu is looking at the full value-chain of supply management," he said.

"This is a significant contribution towards addressing the challenge of unemployment and skills development."

Ramaphosa said on October 26 a three-day investment conference he convened to garner financial support and help revive South Africa's struggling economy had garnered nearly R290 billion in real investments. The money is part of Ramaphosa's goal to raise US$100 billion or R1.2 trillion in investments over the next five years.

Komatsu president and CEO Tetsuji Ohashi said Africa and South Africa in particular, had become an integral part of the company's global business.

South Africa was not only the company’s biggest market on the continent, but the base from which operations in nine separate countries across the region were driven, he said.

"The investment comes as Komatsu prepares to work towards its centenary year in 2021 and the promotion of its mid-range management plan. What we are doing today is sowing the seeds for future growth,” Ohashi added.

- African News Agency (ANA)