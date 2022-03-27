New technologies challenge statistic measurements

THROUGH machine learning, which pre-dates the in-vogue data analytics that are essentially regression techniques for pattern detection, the Statistical Analysis Software generated a general rule of robustness for time series. They concluded on a minimum of 13 observation points that are based on equal time intervals of observation points, such as a month. I recall the challenge we faced at Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) with one of the under construction time series that had not matured to the 13 data points yet had to respond to a specific external disruption. The dilemma of reality of few inconclusive data points could not be resolved because time cannot be hastened. The office still needed four more data points. This is a topic for another day, which the likes of retired Dr Ros Hirschowitz and I will reminisce on.

Story continues below Advertisment

Statistics are data that are processed and presented in aggregates. Data are raw unprocessed observations. Statistics are generated by applying specific arithmetic and mathematical laws. Arithmetic laws such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and division generate averages. Observed over a period of time, these aggregates at a point in time generate a time series – the main essence of statistics. The hand-held devices are part of the rubric of instant recording and transmission of information that is relayed unmediated. This is the realm of both data and big data and as yet not statistics.

Story continues below Advertisment

To address the onslaught of change driven by technology, in 2014 ahead of the adoption of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the then UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon appointed a team of 25 to define data revolution. I was one of the identified team members. We published a report titled, A World that Counts, and raised the benefits of this new emergent revolution including the dangers of exclusion it carried with it. We set the tone and frame of thinking for a new world for official statistics. Official statistics are the body of knowledge that governments in countries collate as the basis for the science of the state. Many people have come to know of the census as of course the epic product of these institutions of science of the state or statecraft. The proximity of these institutions to the government and their attendant politics often raises eyebrows because of the proclivity and insatiable appetite of governments for good news and not so much evidence.

Story continues below Advertisment

It is for that reason that the establishment of a statistics office and system is established in the context of the United Nations Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics and entrenched in the law of sovereigns. The conditionality enables the institution to act without fear or favour. These institutional guarantees are far-sighted and in fact are the rubric of instruments aimed at bringing fundamental awareness, knowledge and understanding of national affairs and inform international relations. The national accounts and the hitherto abused gross domestic product were one of the very first standards to be established by the United Nations at the end of World War II in order to usher economic and financial insights and bring stability to the macroeconomic performance of nations. To this end, since World War II, the world has enjoyed 72 years of respite from open war engulfing the whole world, despite the existence of the Cold War and the Arms Race. There have been many wars of invasion and regime change, notably led by the US against countries that violated their so-called Monroe Doctrine. The ubiquitous technology that is now publicly available as well as its attendant information content, the rapid changes in finance and economy, pandemics such as Covid-19 and wars as rage between Ukraine and Russia are challenging the institutions of measurement, the measurers and the standards they are used to applying for measurement and holding world peace. Statistical offices are more like the popular use of mobile devices that capture danger.

Story continues below Advertisment