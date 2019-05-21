Centrally located in Izinga Ridge, Umhlanga, is 104 on Wager, a development of just 21 Balinese-inspired luxury villas. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Set on the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, centrally located in Izinga Ridge, Umhlanga, is 104 on Wager, a development of just 21 Balinese-inspired luxury villas. 104 on Wager features just 21 elegant, modern, Balinese-inspired villas in a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom double-storey configuration. The 104 on Wagner estate was developed by Trapezoid Investments and the starting price on each villa is R4.995 million.

All of these homes feature a double garage, open-plan kitchens with scullery, dining and living spaces that open seamlessly onto private verandas and indigenous planted landscaped gardens.

Brett Botsis, Director of Seeff Umhlanga said, "Just 5 minutes from the seaside town of Umhlanga Rocks, and less than 10 minutes from King Shaka International Airport, this exclusive gated estate is in the most sought-after area we have seen on the east coast in many years. 104 on Wager offers the security and privacy of a gated estate, while located close enough to the main town of Umhlanga Rocks and all that it has to offer with its unmatched coastal lifestyle. This makes it a very desirable long-term investment as a home owner".

Over the past 2 years Umhlanga Rocks has evolved into the most in-demand area in South Africa, having overtaken Sandton as the area with the most active cranes being used on development sites, a great sign of things to come for the bustling metropolis.

Botsis added, "The developers of this estate have spared no expense on the finishes and features of these homes, which offer Nano porcelain tiles, bulkheads and concealed lighting in the living areas, ducted air-conditioning, imported European taps and sanitaryware, stainless-steel appliances and quartz kitchen worktops. 104 on Wager includes 24-hour gated access control and security patrols, and access to a private clubhouse with entertainment area, swimming pool and change rooms.

The development started around 12 months ago and according to Botsis the development is expected to be completed later this year. There has been interest in the development by buyers with unit already purchased and two other units reserved by potential buyers.

"Only a total of 21 homes are being developed, so we would advise interested parties to move fast on these transfer-free properties," concluded Botsis.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE