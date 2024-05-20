NHI while driving equality will deepen poverty in SA

By Donald MacKay President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law this week, creating a massive healthcare monopsony (like a monopoly, but where there is one buyer instead of one seller) run by the state.

If you want to understand why poverty levels are so high in South Africa, these are the type of policies driving the poverty engine. Equality, however will be improved, as even more people become poorer, so there is that I suppose. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana noted that, “It costs us R34bn per annum (in medical aid subsidies). You cut that and medical aids become unaffordable. The costs are going to go up the roof.” This is roughly the value of the subsidies given the automotive industry annually to manufacture cars in South Africa.

Dr Daan Steenkamp of Codera Analytics calculates the value of the automotive subsidies per employee in the sector at R350 000 per employee per annum, which I think you would agree is a quite a lot of money. A new master plan We also saw the release of a brand-new master plan, this one for medical devices. Unlike most of the others, this one focuses on a sector, which is already export competitive, a very good thing indeed. According to the master plan, “Local manufacturing is valued at between $200 million (R3.7 billion) to $300m per annum, of which more than half is exported”.

The thing about companies who export is that they have to be competitive. No foreign government is protecting you from competition and quite often you need to fight against the local industry who is well protected. The government is the largest purchaser of medical devices in South Africa and with the arrival of NHI looks set to be the only purchaser shortly. The plan also says 90% of the medical devices consumed in South Africa are imported, a “problem” the master plan intends to solve, in the following ways (among others – the list is quite long): import duties if there is merit, incentives, cheap finance and export promotion. According to the “Sunday Times”, “Peter Mehlape, chair of the South African Medical Technology Industry Association, one of the signatories of the master plan, said the industry would like the same kind of incentives that have allowed the local automobile industry to thrive.”

Everyone loves the free market until they’ve had a taste of free money. The master plan aims to grow employment in the sector by 1 000 jobs over the next three years and explains this modest target by how clever you have to be to work in the sector. Our primitive public schooling system, which only matriculates half the kids entering the system, doesn’t appear to create a lot of people capable working in this sector. The IDC, designation and cheap capital Reading through the 2023 annual report of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) as one does on a weekend, a few things stood out for me. First, irregular expenditure of R7.6bn, in part because of Foskor. The report notes: “The Foskor spend relates to domestic expenditure incurred on specialised OEM (original equipment manufacturer) repair work. This spend falls outside of Foskor’s existing Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) exemptions. Foskor applied for a condonation which was declined.

“A further increase in irregular expenditure is as a result of the imports of sulphur which were disallowed as regular expenditure. The external auditors are of the view that Foskor’s supply chain management policy was not adhered to in line with the requirements of the PPPFA.” Foskor got into trouble because it didn’t comply with designation rules, which requires state entities to buy local. Sheraton, a home textile manufacturer, 100% owned by the IDC, got into trouble for spending R144m on imported raw materials because they were not available locally. Do you find it odd that the government, by way of the IDC, owns a bedding manufacturer? The IDC provided R32.5bn as “(f)unding facilitated and committed – total: industry master plans and IDC industry priorities”. They don’t disclose the funding terms so it’s not possible to determine if there is a funding rate subsidy built into the money they provide for these causes.

The IDC’s net profit rose by 118% from R2.7bn to R5.9bn, despite 28.3% of loans being non-performing. The norm is below 5%, I’m told. No other bank in South Africa has its investment and loan portfolio secured through industrial and trade policies, so that’s nice. Biden goes hog wild On the other side of the world, US President Joe Biden has increased import duties on certain goods from China.

Steel and aluminium go up to 25%, semiconductors to 50%, electric vehicles (EVs) to 100%, batteries and parts to 25%, solar cells to 50%, ship to shore cranes to 25% and medical products to 50%. His more moderate predecessor (did you ever think you would hear those words about Trump?) got nowhere near these sorts of punitive duties. The implications are simply staggering. Firstly, the prices of these products out of China will drop, as their biggest market evaporates. For countries like South Africa, is this the moment to bolster our EV sales, funded by the Chinese taxpayer? Do we put up even more solar panels as the Chinese price drops further? ARTsolar applied for duty increases on solar panels, but this case has now been open for five years (I’m not joking), so it seems as if the the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition has given up on manufacturing panels locally. Duties on solar panels when we have an electricity shortage was madness anyways.

With China out of the US market for these products, South Africa needs to look at where we can step in whether because of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, or just because the massive, very cheap competitor is gone and the demand is still there. This may be a moment for the medical device folks to get really busy. Donald MacKay is the founder and chief executive of XA Global Trade Advisors. He has been advising local and foreign companies on global trade issues for more than two decades. X handle: XA_advisors; email: [email protected]; website: xagta.com. Donald MacKay will answer one reader’s query on a problem they are facing as regards importing or exporting. Please email [email protected]