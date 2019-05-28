Brand Africa announced the Top 100 brands in Africa in their 7th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Brand Africa announced the Top 100 brands in Africa in their 7th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands.





Since 2011, the Brand Africa 100 has been surveying and ranking the most admired brands spontaneously recalled by African consumers.





In a relatively stable Top 100 list, the US sports and fitness mega brand, Nike, retains the overall #1 brand in Africa spontaneously recalled by consumers. South African telecoms brand MTN is the #1 African brand spontaneously recalled brand. However, when consumers are prompted to recall the most admired African brand, Dangote retains the #1 position.





Overall, African brands faltered to an all-time low 14 percent share of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa. Africa’s share of the most admired brands has been rapidly declining over the past 3 years from a high of 25 percent in 2013/4 to lows of 16 percent in 2015/6, 16 percent in 2016/7 and 17 percent in 2017/8.





Non-African brands have entrenched their positions in Africa, with North American brands, dominated exclusively by United States of America brands (28 percent), leading with a growth of 17 percent versus 2017/8.





The Brand Africa 100 rankings are based on a survey among a representative sample of respondents 18 years and older, conducted in 25 countries across Africa. Covering all African economic regions, collectively these countries account for an estimated 80 percent of the continent’s population and 75 percent of the GDP.





The Top 100 is dominated by technology and electronic brands (18 percent) and telecoms (7 percent), consumer (non-cyclical) (16 percent), auto manufacturers (11 percent), luxury (10 percent), automobile (11 percent), apparel (8 percent), retail (7 percent), food (4 percent), non-alcoholic beverages (5 percent), personal care (4 percent), sports & fitness (4 percent) and media (1 percent) categories are the top categories.





The 2018/19 Brand Africa 100 list, which is calculated from 15,000 brand mentions illustrates a very diversified range of brands in Africa and shows year on year consistency with 80 percent of the Top 100 brands having been in the Top 100 Most Admired Brands in previous years.





The sports category, led by Nike (#1), remains a strong performer, due to strategic repositioning or expansion in their positioning towards lifestyle high profile endorsements, and partnerships which have freshened and broadened the brands’ appeal, particularly to youthful and young consumers.





DStv (incorporating GoTV, Multichoice and Supersport) has welcomed its brother the SABC onto the Top 10 media list. The media list is led by BBC, which has an extensive history and coverage of Africa through its BBC Worldservice radio and specific African programming.





In the Most Admired Financial Services Brands category, Ecobank has ascended to the #1 position as the Most Admired Financial Services Brand, and Safaricom Mpesa retains its pole position among mobile money brands. 60 percent of the are made in Africa.





Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership said, "These rankings are an important metric of and challenge for creating home-grown competitive African brands that will transform the African promise and change its narrative and image as a competitive continent. African brands have an important role in helping to build the African brand".





Brand Africa 100 was developed by pan-African branding and reputation advisory firm, Brand Leadership Group supported by GeoPoll, and strategic analysis and insights by Kantar TNS;





GeoPoll used their sophisticated mobile survey platform to identify the most admired brands in Africa among a representative sample of African consumers in 25 African countries.





Nicholas Becker, GeoPoll Chief EXecutive said, "Using GeoPoll's mobile-based research platform and large panel of respondents, we were able to quickly gather more than 15,000 brand mentions from 25 countries in Africa, providing brands with valuable data that will inform their growth. GeoPoll was pleased to partner with Brand Africa once again to gather this vital research across Africa".





Although Vodacom Group’s market capitalization is higher than MTN on the JSE, MTN is the #1 mentioned South African brand across Africa, because the group brand on the Top 100 list, Vodafone, is not listed on the JSE.





"The JSE is a platform of African and global companies alike to raise capital and grow their businesses and brands. It is our continuous aim that as an exchange, we continue to provide a world class platform that enables growth through innovative products to meet the needs of our clients and grow the African continent from strength to strength," concluded Zanele Morrison, Director Marketing, Retail Development and Corporate Affairs at the JSE.





Nike, MTN, Dangote, Ecobank and BBC were recognised as the most admired brands on the continent.