Nine tips to avoid being defrauded when shopping online

FNB Card chief executive Chris Labuschagne said that in recent months, the bank had seen a rise in a new fraud modus operandi targeting unsuspecting online shoppers.

FNB is urging customers to use trustworthy and secure merchants for online shopping, to avoid being defrauded by merchant fraudsters

“The latest modus operandi involves methods such as ‘enumeration’ and ‘account testing’, where online merchant fraudsters use automated scripts or software to attempt transactions or payments. Consumers need to maintain high-levels of awareness as fraudsters regularly evolve their methods,’ Labuschagne said.

FNB Card, head of fraud, Trish Ramdhani, said, “To help minimise the risk of fraud, we recommend that consumers use trusted websites for online shopping. Consumers can identify the security of a website through ‘https’ or the padlock icon on the Uniform Resource Locator (URL)”.

Safety tips consumers should practise to protect themselves and their card details against fraudsters: