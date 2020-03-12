No evidence of transmission of coronavirus through the consumption of chickens - SAPA

DURBAN - The South African Poultry Association has noted with dismay the misleading messaging by the SABC Morning Live transmissions on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through the consumption of chicken and eggs.

The disease spreads from human to human through droplet transmission. There is currently no evidence that eating cooked chicken or eggs can put one at risk of contracting the disease or spread the disease.

Dr. Modisane, the Chief Veterinary Officer for South Africa has confirmed that "the spread of COVID-19 is a result of human-to-human transmission and that to date, there is also no evidence that companion and farm animals, or the products obtained from farm animals, can spread the disease. Therefore, there is no justification in taking measures against companion and farm animals and their products".

Despite this however, members of the public are advised to apply routine general hygiene measures when handling animals. These include regular hand washing with soap and potable water after touching animals and animal products, as well as avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth, and avoiding contact with sick animals or spoiled animal products.

Aziz Sulliman, Chairperson of the SAPA Board said, "Food safety compliant hygiene practices recommended by the South African Department of Health and the World Health Organisation and the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are highly entrenched and an integral part of the operations within the poultry industry".