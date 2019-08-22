Elaleni Coastal Forest Estate has officially launched its high-end boutique office space, The Gates @ Elaleni. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Elaleni Coastal Forest Estate has officially launched its high-end boutique office space, The Gates @ Elaleni. The new office space is located at the entrance to the estate and it offers 9 spaces for both rental and purchase with the additional benefit of a 70m2 retail component to be occupied by a coffee shop and small eatery called The Hide.

The office building follows the architectural style of Elaleni with a modern edge, differentiating it from the residential structures, which make up part of the landscape.

The catalyst for the development of The Gates @ Elaleni is largely driven by the growing demand for commercial space on the North Coast, with Sheffield Beach fast becoming a new commercial hub.

Businesses at The Gates benefit from the attendant estate security and access control, as well as prominent placement within the estate making them easily accessible to residents and visitors.

In line with the sustainability ethos, The Gates has employed a host of factors to this end such as its North-orientation to aid in maximising natural light and ventilation while a slight tweak to the design ensures that direct solar heat does not enter the building.

All first-floor offices have balconies open out onto green roofs planted with indigenous greenery helping to improve the building’s thermodynamics and energy consumption.

Rendered in timber and glass, The Gates also boasts a large glassed corner suite with exceptional green and sea views, a perfect tranquil space.

Elaleni Coastal Forest Estate is an estate that was launched in 2016 which sold all of their freehold 50 stands in Phase 1 in just 3 months.

The estate is located in Sheffield Beach Ballito and offers freehold stands, apartments and condos making it appealing to variety of potential homeowners.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE