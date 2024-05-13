Novus shares leap 5.5% after it buys Bytefuse to give it AI boost

SHARES in Novus Holdings, which operates one of the largest commercial printing and manufacturing operations in South Africa, jumped 5.5% on Friday after announced it was acquiring Bytefuse with the view that it was strategic to its education business and a good entry point into the broader AI market. The board of directors of Novus said its subsidiary, Novus Print, had entered into a deal on May 9 with Marblehead Investments, Alphawave Holdings, Etienne Barnard, Lambda AI People, Greg Newman, Ruan van der Merwe, Cobus Louw and Bytefuse to acquire all of the ordinary no par value shares in the capital of Bytefuse.

Bytefuse, founded in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, in 2021, develops machine learning and artificial intelligence technology for application in various fields. In the near-term, Novus said it was integrating AI technology into its education business to provide better products and services to its clients and to make its 75%-owned subsidiary, Maskew Miller Learning, more cost-effective. The shares closed at R4.60 on Friday.

Novus said the rationale for the acquisition was that the impact of AI across all business sectors was likely to be significant and transformative. It was anticipated that the use of AI technology would enhance the company’s ability to be a leader in the education market in South Africa, it said. It would buy 412 ordinary shares, 8 471 767 investor preference shares and 2 336 532 founder preference shares, together with the aggregate of all claims, which Marblehead Investments might have against Bytefuse.