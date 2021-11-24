NPO Vumelana Advisory Fund receives R5 million grant from the Sanlam Foundation

The Vumelana Advisory Fund, a non-profit organisation that helps communities that have land rights to make their land productive, has received R5 million in funding support from the Sanlam Foundation. The grant will support Vumelana’s ongoing work of fostering collaboration between landowners and investors to fulfil South Africa’s land reform objectives of promoting investment and creating employment.

Vumelana Advisory Fund’s CEO, Peter Setou, said the funding of land reform continued to be under-resourced and it was pleasing to see private companies responding to the calls that they have been making for funding support, especially given the country’s agricultural potential, which can contribute to growth in the economy post-Covid-19. “Sanlam’s contribution will further contribute towards addressing the challenges that land reform beneficiaries continue to face in making their land profitable,” Setou said. The R5m grant would be spread across five years and be project specific.