JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has backed down on its 25 percent wage demand at Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) three months into the wage talks, Geoffrey Moatshe, the NUM Rustenburg regional chairperson, said on Friday.
He said that the union was prepared to settle for a 10 percent rise, after initially requesting a 25 percent increase in wages across the board.
Moatshe said that the company had offered to pen a five-year agreement with increases of between 6 and 7 percent in the five years, instead of the union's proposed three-year agreement. “We met with management this week and will be relegating the issues to a smaller group of negotiators. We are trying to reach a middle ground,” said Moatshe.
RBPlat has offered to increase salaries by R950 a month in the first year, R1 000 in the second and third years, R1 100 in the fourth year and R1 150 in the fifth year. Close to 60percent of RBPlat’s costs is people.
The union has demanded that the company hike the housing allowance to R12 500 a month.