JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on Monday another worker had died at Sibanye Stillwater's Driefontein mine outside Carletonville over the weekend, the latest in a recent spate of fatalities at the company's operations.

"NUM is deeply worried that the mining industry has yet claimed another life of a mineworker (who) died as a result of electrocution on Saturday," the union said, noting that the latest death came a few days after another miner died at Driefontein's No.1 Shaft on February 12 while clearing a blocked ore pass.

Earlier this month, a fall of rocks at Sibanye's Kloof Mine killed two people, and before that 955 miners were trapped underground at its Beatrix gold mine following a power failure after a severe storm.

Sibanye-Stillwater hasn't confirmed the latest incident.

NUM last week said the fatalities at Sibanye Stillwater "are a sign of serious lack of care for black mineworkers especially when there is lip service from the industry that says one life is a life too many".

It urged the department of mineral resources to do a thorough investigation into the allegations of negligence and to take appropriate action.

