Numsa and motor retailers resume wage negotiations

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) yesterday began two days of negotiations with the motor sector and fuel retailers, which employ 306 000 workers, to break a months long deadlock on wage negotiations and also to discuss picketing rules. Among the employers represented included the retail motor sector (RMI) and the Fuel Retail Association (FRA) under the auspices of the Motor Industries Bargaining Council (MIBCO) Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC). The motor industry represents employees in the components manufacturing companies, petrol stations, and car dealerships..

Numsa had declared a dispute with employers on June 30 because employers “have not put a meaningful offer on the table”. At that time, the FRA made an offer of a 4 percent increase across the board for all petrol attendants and 3 percent for cashiers over three years. The retail motor industries failed to make an offer. A Numsa spokesperson said they would provide details of the outcome of the talks today (Wed). An RMI spokesperson said the talks were ongoing. Numsa’s demands include a 12 percent increase, overtime rates to be in line with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, night shift and transport allowance for garage workers, a peace clause that would allow union members to raise issues in the workplace and social benefits such as medical aid for garage workers.

“We represent some of the lowest paid employees and this includes garage workers, some of whom earn as little as R21 per hour. (This) is not enough to sustain a family, or to provide decent education. It can barely pay for transportation or decent health care. Garage workers work awkward hours because they knock off late at night and start their shifts early in the morning. Our members are struggling,” Numsa said in a statement. “We hope that employers will improve on the offer they put on the table last time. It is in our interests as Numsa to try to find one another and to prevent a strike,” the union said. [email protected]

