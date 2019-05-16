NUMSA has embarked on a strike at engineering company Videx Mining Products in Wadeville, accusing management of exploiting workers. . Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa has embarked on a strike at engineering company Videx Mining Products in Wadeville, accusing management of exploiting workers. It said Videx Mining, which supplies roof support to the mining industry, refused to reward workers for helping the company reach production targets.

"It is our firm view that a worker should receive production bonus, or even profit bonus, if the company achieves its target," the union said.

"Achieving production target is impossible without workers being part of that process. It is immoral for companies to deny workers this bonus. It is as bad as theft and we condemn it in the strongest terms possible."

NUMSA said at least 600 of the approximately 800 Videx employees were on the indefinite strike which would affect supplies to mining companies such as Anglo Platinum, Aquarius Platinum, Harmony, Sibanye Gold, South 32, Glencore and Implats, among others.

African News Agency (ANA)