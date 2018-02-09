JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members in Eskom in Bloemfontein are planning to picket against unsafe working conditions, the union said in a statement.
Numsa said, "Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) in Bloemfontein are fed up with Eskom management at the Eskom Customer Network Centre (CNC) in Bloemfontein. They will be picketing against victimization and unsafe working conditions at the plant."
The datails of the protest are as follows below:
Date: 09 February, 2018
Time: 06:00am and 12:00 – 1:00pm (Handover of the memorandum)
Address: 120 Henry Street, Bloemfontein
Further details on the protest remain unclear at this stage.
* This is a developing story.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE