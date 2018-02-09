JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members in Eskom in Bloemfontein are planning to picket against unsafe working conditions, the union said in a statement.





Numsa said, " Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) in Bloemfontein are fed up with Eskom management at the Eskom Customer Network Centre (CNC) in Bloemfontein. They will be picketing against victimization and unsafe working conditions at the plant."







