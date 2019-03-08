NUMSA in Ladlokova Local in Ekurhuleni says on Friday it will hold a protest march against Africa Steel and Tube based in Alrode, Alberton. Photo by Simphiwe Mbokazi

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) in Ladlokova Local in Ekurhuleni says on Friday it will hold a protest march against Africa Steel and Tube based in Alrode, Alberton. "We have filed a dispute against this company with the Centre for Dispute Resolution which is part of the Metals and Industries Bargaining Council (MEIBC). The nature of the dispute is unfair termination of limited duration contract," said NUMSA in a statement issued by Jacob Xilongo, the union's regional secretary in Ekurhuleni.

The statement accused the tube and steel manufacturing company of being hostile to organised labour and unions.

"Workers who join NUMSA are intimidated and dismissed. Workers are forced to work long hours, and are not paid overtime. Our members tell us that the company exploits and abuses undocumented foreign nationals, some of whom live and sleep on the property," said the statement.

"It seems the company is not registered for UIF [Unemployment Insurance Fund] because when our members claim, their claims are rejected because no payments have been made.

"Some workers have been denied treatment after being injured on duty. Our members believe this is how they punish those who have joined NUMSA. So far, 15 workers have been unfairly dismissed for simply exercising their right to be represented by the union of their choice," concluded the statement.

Members are expected to gather at 1:30 pm at Wispeco Bridge, from where they will march toion 15 Dan Jacobs Street in Alrode.

