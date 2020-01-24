Picture: Boxer Ngwenya.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) confirmed it had received notice from commodity trading and mining company Glencore that it might cut 665 jobs at its Rustenburg smelter, saying the number might actually be more than double that. NUMSA said the letter from Glencore said the company was experiencing operational difficulties and needed to consult labour on options to save the smelter.

"(Glencore) has indicated that it may need to retrench all 665 workers employed at the smelter. We are concerned because if implemented, the number of job losses could be more than 1,300 if you include contract workers," the union said.

It said Glencore had cited the high cost of electricity, which contributes 30 percent of its expenses, the increase in carbon tax and logistics costs as some of the reasons why it might downsize.

NUMSA said it would meet its members later on Friday over the issue.