FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said it had signed a three-year agreement in the motor industries bargaining council which would see some workers getting annual wage increases of up to eight percent. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said it had signed a three-year agreement in the motor industries bargaining council which would see some workers getting annual wage increases of up to eight percent. It a statement late on Monday, NUMSA said the sector employed about 306,000 workers in components companies, fuel stations and car dealerships.

Under the deal, garage workers and those in dealerships will get a salary hike of eight percent in the first year, effective from this month, and a seven percent rise for the second and third years respectively.

Workers in the component manufacturers sector will get a high pay increase of 7.5 percent in the first year and seven percent for the second and third.

All other employees will get a six percent wage hike for the first year and 5.5 percent for the second and third year, with all increases based on the minimum rates of pay.