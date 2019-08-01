Numsa secretary general Irvin Jim address union members at the end of the nine-days underground strike at Lanxess mine in Rustenburg.Numsa said on Tuesday that they were preparing to meet with auto employers for the second round of wage talks. Picture: African News Agency/ANA Reporter

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) kicked off its 32 year anniversary with the start of its national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Friday, which is set to tackle the economy and 'state capture', among other issues. “We are convening the NEC as our union is celebrating 32 years of unbroken struggle. We are also convening this NEC in a political chemistry, which is extremely interesting and challenging politically and ideologically in both the history of the working class struggle in our country, and in the history of the labour movement,” said Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, NUMSA national spokesperson.

The meeting was taking place amid challenges that included a sluggish economy and the potential restructuring or privatisation of SOES, he said.

“Jobs are being shed at an alarming rate and this has been confirmed by the recent StatsSA report confirming the increase in unemployment.

"The poor economic outlook, as well as bargaining which is taking place in motor and auto, as well as the ongoing saga of state capture, and the factional battles of the ANC, are just some of the issues we will be focusing on,” said Hlubi-Majola.

The meeting is taking place at NUMSA’s VMCC conference venue and ends on Sunday.

