OldMu Insure launches SME competition

OLD Mutual (oldMu) Insure said yesterday it was launching a competition for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to kickstart their businesses’ growth, in which 10 businesses could win R100 000 each towards their ventures.

Soul Abraham, OldMu Insure’s chief executive for retail, said “The lockdowns during the pandemic have devastated South Africa’s small businesses, but we know that small businesses and entrepreneurs are the lifeline to our economy’s recovery. As a business, we’d like to do our part to re-energise and support the sector as they start putting the pieces back together following a very challenging period, which is why we are running this competition.”

He added that the company has been involved in trying to rebuild the sector to ensure business growth by lending support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in various industries.

“To enter, businesses need only visit www.ominsure.co.za, request and receive a quotation for business insurance from Old Mutual Insure. All entries will go into a pool, following which 10 winners will be drawn during the month of June after the competition closes on May 3.”

