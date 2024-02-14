Once pioneering Body Shop UK collapses into administration

The British business of the Body Shop has collapsed into administration, putting 2 000 jobs at risk at the one-time pioneering ethical cosmetics retailer. Founded in Brighton, southern England, in 1976 by late environmentalist and human rights activist Anita Roddick, the Body Shop was famous for promoting natural, ethically sourced products and rejecting animal testing.

The retailer was one of the most popular on the British high street in the 1980s and 1990s but has faced much greater competition from newcomers in recent years, including from those also touting ethical credentials. FRP, the business advisory firm appointed as administrator, yesterday said the Body Shop’s 199 UK stores and online service would continue to trade. “The joint administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course,” it said.

Going into administration, a form of creditor protection, can lead to a sale of the business, the closure of some or all stores and redundancies. The UK operation's parent company had already sold its business across most of Europe and in parts of Asia. The Body Shop was bought by L’Oréal in 2006, before changing hands again in 2017 when the French cosmetics giant sold it to Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura&Co for €1 billion (R20.4bn)