OPINION: Africa in danger of losing Artemisia opportunity

JOHANNESBURG – As the coronavirus ravaged the world the Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina raised his country’s flag on the discovery of a medicine for Covid-19. This is packaged and marketed as Covid Organics. Under doubt and criticism of the efficacy of Artemisia to treat Coronavirus, Rajoelina appealed to the African Union. South Africa and Senegal offered to engage in the tests as the question of healing properties contestation are a matter of scientific enquiry. Besides the orders of Artemisia flying off from the shores of Madagascar to many parts of Africa, the voices on developments on the discovery have been subdued.

Five days ago, however, the scientists at Germany's Max Planck Institute are said to be amongst researchers who include those from Denmark that are collaborating with ArtemiLife, a US company, in exploring the efficacy of Artemisia for curing novel coronavirus.

This interesting news is surprisingly not accompanied by any news from Africa on this front. This happens at the time when one would have at least expected Rajoelina’s bold claim and request for science-based test to be also high up there with the eagles.

Peter Seeberger of Max Planck Institute is said to have opined the following about Artemisia, "It is one of the first studies in which scientists are investigating the function of these plant substances in connection with Covid-19."

The exclusion of Rajoelina in the exercise of science might be for reasons in part captured thus “It is difficult for other scientists to test the potion as its formula is a secret”.

It is also difficult to imagine that this plant, which commonly grew on the western slopes of Qibing Mountain, could reach such global acclaim.

Lengana is the Sesotho name for Artemisia and its plural is Mangana.

By adding a suffix to the name, Lengana gets a locational attributes. The western side of this mountain proliferates with Artemisia (Lengana) and the village on its foothills is called Manganeng – the place of Artemisia.

This much talked about Artemisia, the miracle plant which propelled Madagascar into the news for discovering the cure for Coronavirus named Covid Organics also grows in my rural village. The World Health Organisation has expressed caution against this “cure”.

In my village tradition and practice has it on record about the anti-flu properties of Lengana, which was practised by old and young.

Little did this unsuspecting plant know that it would one day rise to global fame.

I get stiches when I recall the past time indulgence of old ladies on Lengana. As they visited relatives and friends carrying a hen tied to a turban on their head, they would proudly don Artemisia in their nostrils to protect themselves from catching flu.

The green leaves dangled above their mouths as they inhaled its aroma. This was safe for a momentary nose blowing wherein a projectile of mucus darkened by snuff would squirt out. No sooner had they blown the nose than they would plug back the leaves.

On the other hand as young boys we smoked Lengana – Artemisia. This was in addition to Marakoaneng which was a form of fern and Ts’oinya Pere, which is horse dung. These were products the youth could puff without punishment from parents.

Dr Nkozasana Dlamini Zuma would have had an easy task as parents would have her back covered in stopping the smoking of tobacco.

I recall vividly that at each change of season as one who suffered asthma, I would have vicks wrapped on my zol of Lengana to fight flu. In addition to this were two things I did with Lengana, which were placing it in my nostrils like the old ladies and inhaling its fumes from a bowl of hot water to treat flu.

How amazing that under rules of Intellectual Property Rights this commonplace plant may now be the centre of global law fare.

Three questions arise. First, has Africa kept the promise of helping Rajoelina to raise the stakes on Artemisia Intellectual Property Rights? If so when will the results be available as the race against time for coronavirus is urgent?

Second, are Rajoelina’s reasons for keeping this secret those associated with intellectual property rights? In which case this position would make it impossible for those with help to do so and thus resulting in him self-suffocating.

Third, is Max Planck Institute research ensuring that it works on its own with its exclusive partners and gets public acclaim while Africa loses out on this promise of immense proportions that Rajoelina’s not only claimed, but to which he made ceaseless request for African help.

It might sadly stand to be a lost opportunity for Africa’s time.

Dr Pali Lehohla is the former Statistician-General and former head of Statistics South Africa. Meet him on www.pie.org and @palilj01

