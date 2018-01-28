Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on BBC HARDtalk interview on the margins of the World Economic Forum 2018 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. 25/01/2018, Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

As I leave Davos allow me to reflect. In recent years South Africans have waited “impatiently” for the real Cyril Ramaphosa to stand up.

The man who led the historic 1985 strike by the National Union of Mineworkers and the ANC’s negotiating team at Codesa seemed to have gone awol during his service as deputy to President Jacob Zuma.

In reality, Cyril was biding his time. What was apparent at the annual Brand South Africa dinner in Davos too was that time has arrived.

Ramaphosa captured the hearts and minds of the jam-packed gathering, inspiring 130 or so guests with a 35 minute off-script talk outlining his plan to return confidence - and investors - to South Africa.

It is the message he has shared in private meetings with dozens of powerful investors, global leaders and rain makers assembled in Davos.

One guest, a top London banker, shared: “This new president of yours is a class act.” Quite.

South African chief executives, whom I engaged with (seven) of them, said it is here, we are on the right pathway again.

I think we have restored credibility, hope and the dream that indeed all of us (I mean the rainbow nation) can feel restored, resurrected and exceedingly proud!

Hanief Ebrahim is an adviser to Minister Jeff Radebe.

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.





