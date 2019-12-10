JOHANNESBURG - The announcement late yesterday afternoon that Eskom was implementing the unprecedented stage 6 load shedding schedule, has had many commentators predicting that this will definitely mean that the country will enter a recession once Q4 GDP figures are released.
As always it is very difficult to forecast the impact on growth from loadshedding as you need to make assumptions on the severity and duration of the loadshedding. While the most current situation is severe, other than breakdowns in aging power stations and scheduled maintenance, the special factors this time around include the breakdown of a coal feeder at Medupi and wet and substandard coal due to heavy rainfall. These special factors might not continue and a lot of maintenance has been done over the past two years compared to the previous 20 years.
Therefore it is unlikely that stage 4 or 6 will continue every day for months to come. In addition, we are already in December, with many businesses scaling down. However, the impact from closed mines will be significant.