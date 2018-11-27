JOHANNESBURG – Mozambique's province of Cabo Delgado offers South African businesses "huge" investment opportunties in the gas sector, the region's permanent secretary Antonio Domingos Mapure has said. A statement from South Africa's trade and industry department said Mapure had told an invesment seminar that the province was getting ready to start a 2018-2027 development programme looking to attract more than $50 million in the extraction of gas in the Rovuma basin as well as the initiation of graphite exploration.

“South Africa has been a privileged partner of Mozambique for years. Its participation in the agricultural sector is very active, which is a source of interest in this province," Mapure said.

"We hope this meeting will provide opportunities and further create strong ties and the know-how for local businesses. Our priority areas are in line with the South African interest to invest in Mozambique and they include tourism, fisheries, human capital, aquaculture, mining and energy,” said Mapure.

He said Mozambique was committed to creating a conducive regulatory environment for businesses.

South Africa's High Commissioner to Mozambique Mandisi Mpahlwa said South African businesses were aware that the volumes of gas were massive and attracting attention from major foreign energy companies.

"We would like to partner with Mozambique and the province as it builds its new future and as it takes advantage of these new opportunities," he said.

"We do believe we can contribute through our quality products, programmes and services and in terms of back-up services much more cheaply and effectively as these major global companies undertake their investments."

