JOHANNESBURG - The market for organic wine will grow rapidly in the next five years as environmentally-conscious consumers increasingly favour pesticide-free wines, but their market share will remain relatively small globally, a study showed.



In a report released on Friday, wine and spirits consultancy IWSR forecast global sales of organic still wine will top 1 billion bottles by 2022, up from 676 million last year and nearly three times the 349 million bottles sold in 2012.





Growth in the five year period from 2017 to 2022 will be driven by the United States with a more than 14 percent rise followed by South Africa and Norway at 13.5 percent.





The share of organic wines - those produced on vineyards cultivated without chemical pesticides or fertilizers - of the global wine market would remain relatively low at 3.6 percent, compared with 2.4 percent in 2017, IWSR said.





“There is a big margin for organic wine to keep rising,” Jose Luis Hermoso, research director at IWSR told Reuters.





This is good news at a time when global wine consumption is stagnating, even declining in key markets such as France and Spain, he said.



