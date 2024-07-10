Oscar Tshifure appointed as new president of Prisa

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) has appointed Oscar Rofhiwa Tshifure as its new president. Tshifure brings more than 20 years of extensive experience in communications, public affairs, reputation management and stakeholder management to the role.

The organisation said in a statement: “His vision is a transformative, collaborative future for Prisa. “Tshifure has held various leadership roles, including president-elect of PRISA, vice president of the Pan African Media Research Organisation (PAMRO), non-executive director for the Sovereign Africa Rating, and non-executive director of the South African Reading Foundation. He was also head of public affairs at Razor PR, M&C Saatchi Group South Africa among others.” Responding to the appointment, Tshifure said: “Collaboration is vital for the success of the institute. Our focus remains to enhance our reputation and relationships with public relations professionals, as well as agencies and government institutions, in order to foster a culture of partnership and the highest standards of ethical conduct for the public relations and communications fraternity.

“We are looking at opportunities to expand our reach by working with international organisations such as the Quebec Society of Public Relations Professionals, to stay ahead of industry trends and innovations. Locally, we want to continue to strengthen our engagement with The Ethics Institute to ensure that we bring additional benefits to our members,” he said. He added that under a new government of national unity, it was crucial for Prisa to adapt and meet upcoming challenges and opportunities, as the role of PR and communications practitioners would become even more important in publicising policies, and promoting our country as an investment hub and tourist destination. Tshifure emphasised that transformation was at the heart of their mission, “In a world that is rapidly changing, diversity, equity, and inclusion are not just buzzwords but essential components for driving social cohesion and successful economies. Without a doubt, communicators have a fundamental role to play in championing diversity and transformation; and, in turn, making sure that every voice is heard.”