Over-regulation of beneficiary selection for land reform is problematic, says Agbiz

THE over-regulation of beneficiary selection for farming in land reform is problematic, according to Annelize Crosby, head of legal intelligence at the Agricultural Business Chamber. She said the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development’s beneficiary selection and land allocation policy was very prescriptive in terms of the percentages that applied to certain categories of persons.

Different criteria should be applied to land earmarked for farming beneficiaries, as certain character traits, such as perseverance and a passion for farming, along with aptitude, experience and access to financing, were more likely to determine a person’s success. The department published the beneficiary selection and land allocation policy in 2020. It aims to ensure household food security and food sovereignty. The policy also aims to cater for diverse land needs, and not only agriculture. It envisages independent beneficiary selection panels and a land application register. The policy proposes that women, the youth, disabled people and military veterans should be prioritised in the beneficiary selection process.

According to the policy, 50 percent of all land acquired by the department must be allocated to smallholders, and no less than 50 percent of this should be allocated to women. Not less than 40 percent of land should go to youth, while 10 percent should be given to persons with disabilities. The policy also aims to rekindle the class of black commercial farmers destroyed during apartheid. The policy aims to create a credible and transparent system of land allocation and beneficiary selection through the creation of an online application system, a national application register/ database, and the establishment of land allocation and selection panels.

Issues to be addressed through the land redistribution programme include agricultural production, commonage, and human settlements, to promote conditions that will enable a beneficiary to produce at a level that matches the potential of the allocated land. However, Crosby said the policy’s drawbacks were that it did not state how the independent selection panels should be constituted. For example, they should include farming and financing experts, and steps should also have been taken to guard against corruption in the process. In a webinar last August (Women’s Month), the department’s GK Masito said a significant number of black South Africans, especially women, continued to be landless, were excluded from participating in sustainable agriculture, and lived in unsustainable human settlements without sufficient livelihood resources.

Masito said that in the 2020/21 financial year, the department, in aligning itself with the gender response planning guidelines and the beneficiary selection and land allocation policy, aimed to allocate 11 987 hectares to women across the country under the land redistribution programme. In the end, a total of 56 869ha were allocated to different categories, of which 34 156ha (60 percent) were allocated to 34 women, at an average of about 1 000ha per woman.