JOHANNESBURG - Overseas tourist numbers continued their year-on-year (y/y) decline in October despite government’s attempts to lure more tourists, as tourism is a key growth plank of the stimulus package announced in September 2018.
The number of tourists from overseas countries fell by 2.1% y/y in October 2019 after a 4.9% y/y decline in October 2018, so October 2019 numbers are 6.9% less than October 2017.
In previous months, the drop in overseas tourist numbers has been offset by a rise in tourists from the rest of Africa. In August for instance the 0.3% y/y decline of overseas tourists was offset by a 3.2% y/y rise in tourists from the rest of Africa, so there was a 2.3% y/y gain for overall tourist numbers.